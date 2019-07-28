|
Rose M. (Peters) Pester
Great Falls - Rose M. (Peters) Pester, 88, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls. Rose was the seventh child born to Charles and Anna Peters of Ledger, MT. She graduated from Kalispell High School and received her associate degree from Northern Montana College in Havre.
Rose married Charles A. Pester on September 29, 1956. They lived on a farm/ranch in Windham. Their marriage was blessed by four children. Rose was a teacher in a one-room school and then worked as a medical secretary/assistant. After her marriage, she worked as a bookkeeper for several businesses in the Stanford area. Rose was an avid reader and she loved to garden, sew, bake, fish, camp, play cards, and attend plays at the Virginia City Opera House. She was very supportive of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren in all their sports and activities.
Rose is survived by her daughters, Jean Raprager of Stanford, Christine Munsey of Bozeman, and Julie (Tom) Tatarka of Bozeman; grandchildren, Derrick (Amanda) and Dustin Raprager, Danielle (Tim) Crabtree, Dabrianna (Cheslon) Sheen, Connor and Hunter Munsey, Shelby and Andrew Tatarka; great-grandchildren Damon Raprager, Dakota, Colt and Shiloh Crabtree, Charlie and Daxton Sheen; sister Agnes Schaefer; and sisters-in-law, Dorene Wilson, Martha Kiemele, Millie Pester, Maryle Lynn Pester and Rose Mary Murphy.
Rose was preceded in death by her husband Charles; son, Brian; her parents; sisters, Helen Frank and Amelia Schaefer; brothers Lester "Bud" Peters and Donald Peters; and two infant siblings.
Rosary will be held on Sunday, July 28, at 5:00 p.m. at O'Connor Memorial Chapel in Great Falls.
A funeral service will be held at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Stanford on Monday, July 29, at 10:30 a.m.
Memorials in Rose's honor are suggested to Peace Hospice in Great Falls or to the donor's choice.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.O'ConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 28, 2019