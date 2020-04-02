Resources
Rose Marie Neumiller Green

Rose Marie Neumiller Green Obituary
Rose Marie Neumiller Green

Rose Marie Neumiller Green, died suddenly on March 19, 2020 in Billings at the age of 70 due to pneumonia.

She was born April 26, 1949 in Wolf Point, MT. She grew up on the family farm south of Wolf Point one of eight siblings. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Rick Green.

Rose's proudest professional accomplishment was establishing wider standards of care for diabetics that resulted in the first nationally approved diabetes education program in MT.

Rose was an integral community member helping restart the Wolf Point Food Pantry and recognized by the governor in 2017 with a Serve Montana award.

A more detailed obituary is on the Northern Plains Independent website.

Her funeral and memorial are postponed due to covid-19 restrictions on large gatherings.

Rose's family is asking that anyone wishing to send their condolences either volunteer their time or send donations to the Wolf Point Food Pantry or the American Diabetes Association.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020
