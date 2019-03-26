|
|
Rosellen Quamen
Great Falls - Rosellen Quamen was born on a farm in Alpena, South Dakota on February 10, 1928. She was the oldest of four children to Thure Gustav and Ethel Rose (Yegge) Lindstedt.
She was raised in Jerauld County and graduated from Wessington Springs High School in 1946. She attended Junior College in Wessington Springs and obtained her teaching certificate. Her first job was a one-room school house with 15 students out on the prairie in South Dakota. Rosellen worked in the summers to pursue her education and met her husband to be during her shift at a bakery.
Ray Quamen captured her heart and they were married on August 27, 1949, and were married for 55 years. Ray and Rosellen knew what they wanted and together they worked hard to achieve it. The family moved to Montana in 1957. Rosellen worked as a substitute teacher all while raising her growing family, building a home, taking night classes and summer school courses. Her hard work and determination earned her a Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from the College of Great Falls in 1968. This was an accomplishment of which she was very proud. She was by now a first grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary where she taught for 25 years. Teaching was a job she truly loved.
Rosellen was a loving sister, mother, wife, grandmother, and friend. She will be remembered for her unconditional love, her determination, and her strength. She loved to travel and saved for years to do just that. She enjoyed spending her summers traveling with Ray in their motor home all over the United States and their several trips to Hawaii. When Ray was no longer able, she continued her travels with three trips abroad, a trip to Australia, a Mediterranean cruise, and in all, experienced ten different countries. Rosellen did pretty well for a farm girl!
Rosellen loved her rural home south of Great Falls. She loved digging in the dirt and her yard reflected the hours she spent in her flower beds and in keeping her property neat and tidy. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church, Delta Kappa Gamma, Rambling Sams, her Red Hat Ladies chapter, and the Great Falls Retired Teachers Association.
Rosellen was preceded in death by her parents, Thure and Ethel, her brother Ivan, and her sister Corenne.
She leaves as her legacy three daughters; Peggy Farnum, Penny Moore, and Linda (Bob) Remy; Sons-in-laws, David Farnum, Mike Moore, Bob Remy; and grandson-in-law, Yancey Manhan.
She leaves six grandchildren, Crissy Manhan, Karyn Shaffer, Matthew Farnum, Katie Gargaro, John Remy and Blake Remy; five great-grandchildren, Maisey, Max, Loken, Talia Manhan and Olivia Gargaro.
She is survived by her sister, Leota Kay Solberg; nieces, April Sue King and Patti Britton; and nephew Troy Solberg.
Rosellen passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 23. Services will be held on Wednesday, March 27, at 2 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church with a reception following. The family asks that memorials in Rosellen's name be made to Faith Lutheran Church or the . A celebration of life will take place with the burial of her ashes in August. She requested warm weather, green grass and blue skies.
Cremation with Schnider Funeral Home. Condolences may be posted on line at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019