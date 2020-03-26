|
Rosemary Bostwick Gobert
In Memory of Rosemary Bostwick Gobert
Rosemary Bostwick "Grandma Jesus" Gobert, 93 years old passed away at Kalispell Regional on March 7, 2020 of a heart attack. Rosemary was born August 18, 1926. Her parents were William Joseph Bostwick and Isabel mercer Rondine. She was raised in Browning.
She married John "Happy" Gobert on Oct 7, 1946 in Cut Bank, MT and lived in Two Medicine until they moved to Browning. They married 31 years until his death in 1977. Together they had 15 children, 105 grandchildren/great grandchildren/ great great grandchildren. Children are Deacon John (Patty) Gobert, Geri Gobert, Marilyn (Raymond) Nevins of Columbia Falls, Chris (Marion) Gobert, Debbie (Jamie) Adelsgruber of Clinton, UT, Kitty (Steve) Fenner, Percy (Yvonne DeRoche), Kathy (Tim Tailfeathers, Lyman Gobert, Glenda "Bootsie" and raised Marcus as her own. She was preceded in death by her husband john, children Lois Marie, Daryl Lee, Everett, Kim, and Lorin; sisters Ethel, Thedra,; brother Bill Bostwick. She is survived by her siblings Florence Bostwick and John Taifeathers; and Ann Goss her adopted sister.
Rosemary was a pillar of the Church, cleaning and cooking with man of the other ladies in the church. She was involved in Cursillos, Pilgrimages, and Searches for many years. Rosemary and her family and friends always provided frybread, bannock and tea during the annual Good Friday Walk from Starr School to the Church. One of Rosemary's proudest moments was seeing her John get ordained as a Deacon for Little Flower Parish.
She loved to cook for her family and she was well known for her cooking.
She fed the street people during the holidays. Anyone that came to the house she always had food to feed them.
Rosemary was loved and adored by many. She had the ability to bring sunshine and laughter into any room. She had a heart of gold that was like no other. Rosemary had a gift of making you feel like you were her favorite and believe us she was our "hero", Our "Rock", our sweet grandma Jesus. May her legacy live on in her family through faith, love, and prayer. We will one day reunite again but for now may her love & strong faith reside in our hearts forever. She will be deeply missed but not forgotten. As she reunites with her family in Heaven remember this is not goodbye but see you again one day.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2020