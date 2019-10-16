|
Rosemary "Rose" Husby
Sand Coulee - Rosemary Ann "Rose" Husby, 92, passed away due to natural causes on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at Peace Hospice. To coincide with Rose's wishes, there will be no services and a private inurnment will be at Mount Olivet Cemetery at a later date. Schnider Funeral Home is handling the arrangements
Rose was born July 26, 1927, in Great Falls to John and Mary (Sekenya) Surmi. She was a lifelong resident of Sand Coulee, MT. In June of 1949, she married John E. Husby in Sand Coulee. Together they made a home in Sand Coulee, where they raised their two children. Once the children were in school, Rose spent her time as a homemaker and part time clerk at the local store. Rose continued those endeavors until she and John moved to Havre, MT in 1970 for John's work. They returned to Sand Coulee a couple of years later. Rose continued to be a homemaker and care for her mother, along with other family members until 2012, when she moved to the Beehive in Great Falls.
She was a proud coal miner's daughter, who enjoyed cooking, especially baking, knitting, and crocheting. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, including picnics in the mountains near her home, and was very active in her children and grandchild's activities. In June of 2019, John and Rose happily celebrated 70 years of marriage. Rose was a devoted member of the Catholic Church in Centerville for her entire life.
Rose was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Surmi; brother, Anthony "Tony" Surmi; and daughter-in-law, Debbie Husby.
She is survived by her husband, John E. Husby; son, Darrell Husby of Greeley, CO; daughter, Cheryl (Bill) Keaster of Cascade; grandson, Tell (Becca) Keaster of Cascade; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 16 to Oct. 20, 2019