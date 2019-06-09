Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Gazzerro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Melton Gazzerro

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rosemary Melton Gazzerro Obituary
Rosemary Melton Gazzerro

Great Falls - Rosemary "Roxy" Melton Gazzerro, 83, of Great Falls passed away June 5, 2019 at Peace Hospice of natural causes with her husband by her side. A Public Visitation will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 from 12 - 3PM in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home with interment to follow at a later date in Denton, MT. For a full obituary and to share condolences with the family go to www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now