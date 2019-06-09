|
|
Rosemary Melton Gazzerro
Great Falls - Rosemary "Roxy" Melton Gazzerro, 83, of Great Falls passed away June 5, 2019 at Peace Hospice of natural causes with her husband by her side. A Public Visitation will be held Monday, June 10, 2019 from 12 - 3PM in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home with interment to follow at a later date in Denton, MT. For a full obituary and to share condolences with the family go to www.croxfordfuneralhome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on June 9, 2019