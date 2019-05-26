|
|
Rosemary Robinson
Great Falls - Rosemary Gertrude Schoenen Robinson passed away on May 18, 2019, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls after a short illness. She was the glue that kept many of us together and we can't imagine our lives without her wit, humor, and loving smile. It's difficult to describe 88 years of a wonderful life filled with joy, sadness, friends, and family in a short narrative.
Rosemary was born on May 31, 1931, in Great Falls, to William and Rose Schoenen. She was the eldest of 8 children in a raucous and energetic family where there was always something happening. She graduated from the Ursuline Academy and worked at the Great Falls Credit Bureau for several years before being swept off her feet and moved to a small farm house by the love of her life, Floyd (affectionately known as Buster) Robinson.
They were married September 23, 1950, and farmed for many years in the Knees Community north of Great Falls. It was a big change for a city girl. The first home they shared had no indoor plumbing and with 3 small children, she had her work cut out for her, but in 1958, Buster finished building her a dream home with running water and lots of bedrooms to fill with children and love. Life was good!
She loved gardening and even though it wasn't easy getting water to her plants and the weather could be difficult, she always grew a big vegetable garden that kept the family in fresh vegetables for the summer months. She also loved baking, sewing, and caring for her family, which always came first in her life.
The years living on the farm were happy ones for Rosemary, but she did return to Great Falls after Buster's passing. She spent her time traveling with her friends and saw a lot of the country from the Oregon tulip festivals to the changing of the leaves in Maine. She enjoyed visiting with people and getting to know their life stories.
Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd; son, Michael; brothers, Fredrick and Frank; and sister, Francis.
She is survived by her sons, David (Tina) and Brian (Gay); daughters, Wendy (Bill) and Barbara (Guy); seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; her brothers, William and Theodore; and sisters, Wilma and Diane.
To all the beautiful people who stopped by to visit, called, texted, or just kept her in their thoughts and prayers during this time, we thank you so much.
Rosemary always said "How should I say this?" before coming out with one of her zingers, but we know how to say it. We love you and we will miss you terribly.
The sun goes down and leaves its warmth upon the land. The tide recedes but leaves bright shells upon the sand. The music stops but lives on in sweet refrain. For everything that passes something beautiful remains.
Per Rosemary's wishes there will be no funeral services.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 26, 2019