|
|
Rosetta Hazel Stulc Sheldon
Great Falls - Rosetta Hazel Stulc Sheldon left this world, escorted by angels, on July 14, 2019.
Visitation will take place at O'Connor Funeral Home in Great Falls on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m. and again at the church at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday. The Funeral service will be held at the Community Bible Church in Fort Benton at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 with internment immediately following the service at Riverside Cemetery.
Rosetta was born in Lewistown, MT on February 6, 1935, to Elsie Etta Smith Stulc and Vincent Charles Stulc, Jr. Rosetta grew up in the Winifred area with four brothers and one sister.
After she graduated from Winifred High School, she married Kenneth Eugene Sheldon on June 20, 1954. Often employed as a team where Kenneth did farm labor and Rosetta cooked for hired men, they lived on several highline farms. During these years, Diana Lynne and Rose Marie were born. The Sheldons moved to Collins and later Greenfield where Rosetta raised cows, chickens, bum lambs, and kids. Eugena Ann was born in 1966.
A permanent home was made in 1969 at Fort Benton. Rosetta began to work at the Choteau County District Hospital as a nurse's aide. For over 16 years, she cared for her patients with commitment to their health and comfort. Later, she became Kenneth's caretaker in his last years.
Rosetta enjoyed taking walks and visiting with her close friends and family. She avidly gardened and nurtured her flower beds. She loved her "loud and rowdy" polka music and sewing personalized quilts for her family. Rosetta had a soft spot for angels which started in her teen years and visually affirmed her faith in God and his interventions.
Rosetta was able to enjoy outdoor adventures and trips in her last decade. She was grateful for her home with Phil and Jeana Hanning in Great Falls, where Rosetta faced her cancer diagnosis and treatments with grace and appreciation for her supportive crew.
Preceding Rosetta in death are three infant siblings; brothers, Charlie, John, and David Stulc; as well as her parents; and sister, Frances. Kenneth, her husband of 55 years, passed away in 2010. She also outlived one grandson, Christopher Jungers.
Surviving her are daughters, Diana (Lynn) Walker, Rose (Danny) Dormady, and Jeana (Phil) Hanning; brother, Wilson (Nancy) Stulc and their family; niece, Mildred (Robert) Gonzalez; grandkids, Helen and Bill Lohman, Amber, Devin, Jesse, and Logan Ferda; Sarah, Laura, Edie, and Abby Walker, Robert Dormady, Meghan, Tim, Kristen, and Nichole Hanning; and eleven great-grandkids.
Rosetta was deeply moved by the Hanning family's yearly labor of love to groom and decorate the Calvary Cemetery for Memorial Day. Donations for this endeavor would be a great way to honor Rosetta. Jeana Hanning would accept donations or floral supplies. The family acknowledges the amazing and comforting care from Medallion Hospice for which donations would also be very appropriate.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 18, 2019