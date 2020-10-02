1/1
Roy Eldon "Krafty" Miller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Roy Eldon "Krafty" Miller

Great Falls - Roy Elden "Krafty" Miller, 89, passed away on September 29, 2020, in his home after a lengthy illness. Elden is survived by his wife of 70 years, Carolyn; children TC (Sally) Miller and Cindy (Larry) Lewis; grandchildren, McKenzie, Katie, and Logan; and four great-grandchildren.

Krafty was born in Lusk, Wyoming to George and Faye Miller. His siblings are Keith Miller, Phyllis Zeiler (deceased), Pam Curtiss and Jim Miller.

Krafty spent most of his adult life in Great Falls as a grocery business person. Prior to his retirement, he was owner and operator of Noble's Grocery and Fox Farm Foods.

Elden enjoyed hunting and fishing just about as much as he enjoyed collecting gear for these activities. He was on a first name basis in many a sporting goods store.

At Krafty's request, there will be no service. His family, and we know Krafty, appreciate your thoughts, prayers, and best wishes. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schnider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved