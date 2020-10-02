Roy Eldon "Krafty" Miller
Great Falls - Roy Elden "Krafty" Miller, 89, passed away on September 29, 2020, in his home after a lengthy illness. Elden is survived by his wife of 70 years, Carolyn; children TC (Sally) Miller and Cindy (Larry) Lewis; grandchildren, McKenzie, Katie, and Logan; and four great-grandchildren.
Krafty was born in Lusk, Wyoming to George and Faye Miller. His siblings are Keith Miller, Phyllis Zeiler (deceased), Pam Curtiss and Jim Miller.
Krafty spent most of his adult life in Great Falls as a grocery business person. Prior to his retirement, he was owner and operator of Noble's Grocery and Fox Farm Foods.
Elden enjoyed hunting and fishing just about as much as he enjoyed collecting gear for these activities. He was on a first name basis in many a sporting goods store.
At Krafty's request, there will be no service. His family, and we know Krafty, appreciate your thoughts, prayers, and best wishes. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com
.