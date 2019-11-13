|
|
Royce (Roy) Dean Boespflug
Great Falls - Royce (Roy) Dean Boespflug, 68, passed away on November 7, 2019 at Peace Hospice. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schnider Family Funeral Home. Graveside services will take place at a later date.
Roy was born in Dickenson, North Dakota on June 30, 1951 to Valentine and Veronica (Sticka) Boespflug, the third of seven children. He grew up in Douglas, Wyoming graduating from high school in 1969. He worked at a filling station while in high school then moved to Riverton, Wyoming to work on heavy equipment in the uranium mines, and then at BTI for about 20 years becoming the Director of Truck Maintenance.
Roy married Jacquie Dornblaser on March 22, 1999. They moved to Great Falls, Montana in 2003, where he spent several years doing maintenance on trucks, heavy equipment and farm machinery, then became a truck driver. The last 2 years he worked for HiLine Moving Services hauling loads between Montana and Alaska. He retired in May when he and Jacquie purchased a home in Riverton, Wyoming and began moving to be closer to family. He had gall bladder surgery in July. It was cancerous and had spread to his liver.
Roy is survived by his wife, Jacquie; step-son Troy (Tiffany) Dornblaser; step-daughter Katy (Tim) Prescott; and grandchildren: Patrick, Tristan, Aiden, & Avery; brothers: Ron Boespflug & Rocky Boespflug; sisters: Valerie (Larry) Sullivan, Verna (Dan) Geho, and Vicki (Mike) Ruybal. Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Valentine and Veronica Boespflug, and his brother, Roger Boespflug.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2019