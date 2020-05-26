|
|
Royce "Roy" Glen Holly
Fulton, KY - Royce "Roy" Glen Holly, 77, of Fulton, Kentucky, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 at Vanderbilt VA Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee after a long battle with cancer.
Nashville Funeral & Cremation is handling the arrangements. Services are being planned at the Crutchfield Baptist Church for a later date.
Roy was born on February 9, 1943 to Lejeune F. Holly and Vernie M. Murphy in Fulton. Lejeune was a carpenter by trade which took the family to Detroit, where Roy graduated high school.
In 1963 Roy entered the United States Air Force and found himself stationed at his second home state of Montana at Malmstrom AFB in 1965. He served two tours in Vietnam and one in Laos from 1967 - 1969.
Roy was a survival instructor and para-rescue; credited with 27 pilot saves in the war and was nominated for a Bronze Star. The family was stationed in California and Washington before returning to Great Falls where Roy honorably discharged from the military in 1974 as SSGT E5.
During Roy's time in Montana, he met Toni M. McArthur. They married August 4, 1967 and had three children: Gretchen Jendro, Roseanna Kelley and Clayton Holly. Roy and Toni divorced in 1982.
After his discharge from the military, Roy worked various construction jobs in Montana. After an on-the-job neck injury building a new park, he went to barber college and cut hair for many years in Great Falls, Missoula and Billings.
In 1987 Roy moved back to Kentucky to be near family. Roy met Gara Irene Holly in 1991. They married on December 22, 1992. Roy worked for Walmart in Union City and Fulton as a maintenance supervisor until his retirement in 2005.
There are only a few people in one's life that become such a bright star. Roy had a way of making everyone smile and he loved razzing folks. He was a big man with a big heart and did so much for his family, friends, community and country. Roy loved to be out - he had a restless spirit which took him on many adventures in his life. He loved riding around in the car listening to the Eagles and his daily walks around Walmart. He watched WWE, watch advertisement shows, and football - a fan of the Oakland (Vegas) Raiders. Roy and Irene made trips back to Montana to see his family there and always made the ride to Lincoln, Montana, which held a special place in his heart. Roy did everything he loved to do.
Roy is survived by his wife, Irene, of Fulton. Children: Gretchen Jendro of Great Falls, MT; Roseanna (Kirk) Kelley of Seattle, WA; and Clayton (Jacque) Holly of Great Falls, MT. Sisters: Donna (JD) Thompson of Hardin; Mary Jo Hutchison of Fulton; and Connie (Jimmy) Cox of Fulton. Grandchildren: Royce Jendro and Richard Holly both of Great Falls, MT. Roy had a special "grandfather" relationship to his nieces Holly and Maegan Johnson of Fulton. Step-children: Candy (Chuck) Bloodworth and Ray Lomax, both of Fulton. Roy is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Britt Holly; an infant sister, Roseanna Holly; and his son-in-law, James Jendro of Great Falls.
Roy's ashes will be spread at his two home states in Fulton, Kentucky and Lincoln, Montana.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 26 to May 27, 2020