Russel G. Eklund
Great Falls -
Russell G. Eklund, 73, of Great Falls passed away on November 20, 2020. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home.
Russell was born in Great Falls to Carl and Anna Eklund in February 1947. He was raised in Choteau, graduating from Choteau High School on May 28, 1965. Then attending Montana State University until fate stepped in and he met the love of his life, MaryAnn, on a blind date in Great Falls. The two would go on to marry on April 7, 1969. They lived an ideal life together for the next 51 years until Russell's passing.
A general contractor and realtor, he spent over 40 years working in the Great Falls building industry. He founded Eklund Enterprises in 1975. He was also a founding father of the Great Falls Multiple Listing Service, inducted into the Montana Building Industry Association's Hall of Fame in 1996, received the Dedicated and Outstanding Service award in 1989, and Builder of the Year in 1988. He was named the Great Falls Home Builders Association Builder of The Year in 1984-85, 1988, and 1996. To add to those many accomplishments he also served proudly on the Montana Air National Guard for nine years.
Somehow Russell found time to pursue a few pastimes; hunting, fishing, and flying light aircraft. He was also a former member of the Uptown Optimist Club. Most importantly he loved time with his family and enjoyed being a grandfather.
Russell will be mourned by many but especially his wife, MaryAnn Eklund of Great Falls; son, Douglas C. Eklund of Libby, MT; daughter Julie A. Eklund of London, England; sister, Lois Green of Great Falls; brother, Ronald Eklund of Cottage Grove, OR; and five grandchildren.
