Russel R. Walden Sr.
Great Falls - Russel R. Walden Sr., 85, of Great Falls, Montana passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday evening, June 6, 2020, surrounded by close family.
Son of Fred and Clara "Alta" Walden, Russel was born in Great Falls on August 29, 1934. He was raised on his father's farm - the former Paris Gibson Farm, south of Great Falls, and started his farming career at a very early age.
After graduating from Great Falls High School in 1952, Russel enlisted in the US Army and was stationed in Germany for two years. Following his return, he enrolled in Montana State University in Bozeman, and then continued his college education in Havre.
As a younger man, he enjoyed hunting, stock car racing, flying airplanes and racing them. He was also a member of the Montana Pilots Association. Though he had many passions, his true pride was the cattle ranch on Hound Creek and the herd of certified commercial Black Angus. He and his wife, Jo Ann, also loved traveling the world together, and eventually took up golf along with his friends. He really looked forward to his daily meetings with his close buddies, and prided himself on "busting the balls" on each and all of them. He had a sarcastic and witty sense of humor that was truly his own and few got to escape the power of his wit. He loved reading anything history, especially war history and history of the American West. He also hunted and collected American Indian culture, art and artifacts. He loved western artists, and adored Charles M. Russell, as well as the C.M.R.'s local museums.
Russel was a man of great integrity. He loved his country and had a conviction to always do what was right. He was a generous donor to many charities, but had a defined soft spot for fallen or injured soldiers, and donated graciously to their charities. He never took friends for granted, and in response amassed a great group of life long pals that truly respected him and enjoyed his company. He was loved by many and will be missed by even more.
Russel is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jo Ann Walden; two sons, Jim (Linda) and Rusty Walden of Great Falls; daughter, Wendy Walden of Studio City, California; 3 grandchildren, James Russel "JR" of Anchorage, Alaksa, Andrea Buls of Denver, Colorado and Jamie Brook of Great Falls; and 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, Robert and Bill Walden; and sister, Betty Bestwena, all of Great Falls.
A funeral service will take place at O'Connor Memorial Chapel at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 (2425 8th Avenue N). A private, family-only graveside service will follow the funeral service.
A reception to celebrate the life of Russel will be held at The Flamingo Bar immediately following the funeral service (3028 10th Avenue S). Food and drinks will be complimentary.
Viewing is to take place Thursday, June 11, 2020, between 5-7:00pm at Schnider's Funeral Home (1510 13th Avenue S).
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to his preferred charity, The Wounded Warrior Project.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
