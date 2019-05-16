|
|
Ruth A. Andersen
Great Falls - Ruth Adele Andersen passed away early Mother's Day morning. She was born February 15, 1925 in Gary, Indiana, and boy did she live life! She was 94 years, 2 months and 29 days young.
She was married 3 times and raised 4 children. After a long career at the Columbus Hospital in Patient Accounting, Ruth retired in 1987. She traveled, danced, and was a member of several clubs and organizations, including: the Clown Club, the Montana Sports Car Club; a life member of the Women of the Moose since 1955; the Ladies Auxiliary of the Veterans of Foreign Wars for over 40 years; the Fraternal Order of Eagles since 1981; the Fraternal Order of Elks; and the Red Hat Society.
Ruth loved to read, dance, and work puzzles. She lived to volunteer at Benefis Hospital in the gift shop and at the information desk, and at the Senior Citizens Center since 1987.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Herman and Bessie Welsh; brothers, Lee Vansdol of Indiana, Wendell Mickey of California and Harold Mickey of Missouri. Also, her three husbands, Richard T. Highwood Sr. (1985), Kenneth Blais (1994) and Lloyd "Andy" Andersen (2014); and her step-son Richard T. Highwood Jr. (2016)
She is survived by her daughter, Phyllis (Dean) Kindred; sons, Steve (Michelle) Highwood and Timothy (Carolyn) Highwood all of Great Falls, Montana; 4 grandsons, 3 granddaughters, and 14 great grandchildren.
Her husband Andy always said, (Andy Says!) "She's one amazing woman and a little cutie too!"
In lieu of flowers, send donations to the Great Falls Humane Society or The Senior Citizen Center.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 18, 2019 at the Eagles Lodge at 3:00 p.m. At Ruth's request she would like the members of The Ladies Auxiliaries of the Eagles, Moose and VFW 1087 to be in attendance.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on May 16, 2019