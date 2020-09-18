Ruth Adeline Waetzig
Great Falls - Ruth Adeline Waetzig, 92, was born into eternity September 18, 2020, after a diagnosis of congestive heart failure. Her devotion and love to family and her firm belief in God supported her in this life and gave her peace into eternal life.
Ruth was born to the late Rev. Edwin and Elsie Huber, a Lutheran pastor and a homemaker respectively, in Great Falls, Montana on October 19, 1927. She was baptized November 6, 1927 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Great Falls, Montana. She graduated from the Montana State University-Northern in 1947 with a two-year teaching certificate. As a 20-year-old, she accepted a position to be an elementary teacher in Great Falls. In 1951, she married Bert Russell Waetzig and together they raised 8 children, including a special needs son. As a young wife and mother, she sewed clothes for all 8 children and her husband including three-piece dress suits and dresses for high school graduations. She began teaching again in 1965 to her retirement June 1987. She volunteered with Girl Scouts for many years including taking overnight backpacking trips through the Bob Marshal Wilderness. She volunteered with Russ during multiple projects for Laborers For Christ - including teaching swimming to special needs children, quilting for needy, and various other service oriented activities. Even after "retiring" from LFC, she continued to learn and serve including as an interpreter and seamstress with the Lewis and Clark Center, quilting, sign language for the Christian deaf community, woodworking, and swimming daily until she was 92 years old.
Ruth is survived by her husband of nearly 70 years, Russ; her sons Gary (Paula), Kalvin (Lori) and Todd (Cristal); her daughters Ruth Ann Shimoi, Carole Waetzig-Dillon (David) and Sandra Timm (Wayne); her 17 grandchildren and 17 great-children. She is preceded in death by her parents, her brothers Louis and Roland, her sister Dorothy, and her sons Dean and Wade.
A Memorial Service for Ruth will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church, Great Falls, Montana September 24, 2020 at 10 AM. Reverend Kalvin Waetzig will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests any donations be given to Trinity Lutheran Church, 1226 1st Avenue North, Great Falls, Montana 59401-3201 or the charity of your choice
