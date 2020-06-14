Dr. Ruth Appleton Bell



Providence, RI - Dr. Ruth Appleton Bell, born June 15, 1923, a retired Pediatrician, widow of Dr. Duncan William James Bell (deceased), died June 11, 2020 at the age of 96 at the BeeHive Assisted Living Home in Brandenburg KY, outside Louisville. She was the daughter Dr. Paul Appleton, an obstetrician, and Francis Ricker Appleton R.N., from Providence, R.I.



She was a graduate and alumni of Lincoln School (Class of 1939) in Providence, completed her undergraduate degree at Swarthmore College, and earned her medical degree from the University of Michigan, Ann Harbor, in 1946 during WWII. She was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa honor society, a member of the American Medical Association, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the New England Pediatric Society. She wrote and published numerous medical articles throughout her career, most recently in the National Library of Medicine in 2010.



She began her career working for Dr. Sidney Farber of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston. She was involved in the initial treatment of Carl Einar Gustafson a.k.a "Jimmy" of the Jimmy Fund from 1950-1953 and was elated to reconnect with him again at the age of 76 in the "Climb Against Cancer" up Mount Cranmore in NH in 1999.



She established a thriving private practice on Taber Avenue in Providence, with her beloved office administrator Anna Mansolillo. She served as the primary pediatrician for Children's Friend and Services, providing medical care for those most vulnerable. Later in her career she joined a group practice at 122 Waterman Street in Providence along with Dr. Wilson Utter, Dr. John Barrett, and Dr. Robert Lord. After raising her daughter, she returned to private practice on Angell Street in Providence.



In 1984, she left Providence and set up private practice in North Conway NH, where she cultivated wonderful friendships, drank wine with the girls, and drove to the dump "where the real elite meet," until retiring in 2000. In retirement, she moved to Great Falls, MT before moving to Williamsburg VA, and finally Brandenburg KY.



She is survived by her daughter Melissa Bell Mehring, MSPM (UT) and spouse Col (ret) Steve; sons CDR (ret) Duncan W. J. Bell, Jr. (VA) and spouse Karen; Kenneth M. Bell (TX) and spouse Sharon; along with four grandchildren.



She will be laid to rest at Swan Point Cemetery in Providence RI on June 18, 2020.



The family is collecting stories and memories of Dr Bell. Patients, friends and associates that have a story to share or condolences to send please email RBellegacy@gmail.com.









