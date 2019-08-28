|
|
Ruth Bach
Billings - Ruth Ellen Bach, 86, formerly of Fort Benton and Neihart, died of natural causes Friday, August 23, 2019 in Billings with her daughter, Nancy, at her side.
Ruth was born June 22nd, 1933, to William Krengel and Helen (Burghardt) Lofstrom in Great Falls, and was raised in north central Montana. She graduated from Fort Benton High School, Class of 1951 and enjoyed gathering with her classmates each year during the Summer Celebrations in Fort Benton. In High School she met her husband Robert John Bach and they were married in Great Falls October 21, 1951. They resided in Fort Benton until retirement when they moved to her beloved mountains in Neihart.
Bob and Ruth had three children, Barbara was born just prior to Dad spending the coldest winter he ever knew in Korea, and upon his return from the conflict, Nancy was born a short time later. A few years later David arrived and the family was now complete. They lived at the north end of Fort Benton and Ruth's home was always open to the neighborhood children. Many times she gave love and support not only to her own children, but those nearby that needed some extra care. When her youngest child entered first grade she began another adventure, working outside the home. She began at the St. Clare Hospital as a Nurses' Aid. After furthering her education Ruth became a Licensed Practical Nurse and eventually the Activities Director for the Hospital, working with the elderly and planning their parties and activities . It was nearly 35 years later that Ruth retired from The Missouri River Medical Center.
Ruth was active in her community, as a Girl Scout Leader, Cub Scout Den Leader and active in the Eastern Star in Fort Benton. Ruth was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Within the church she was able to help teach young children and developed a love for doing Family History research, and finding her ancestors. She was a descendant of early New England heritage with her 8th Great-Grandfather, Thomas Dewey arriving in the Massachusetts Colony in 1632.
Ruth was proud of her Montana heritage with her Grandparents arriving on a Steamboat in Fort Benton in the early 1880s. With her great-grandchildren, she leaves a 6th generation of Montanans. Ruth was raised during the Great Depression and learned early in life to never be wasteful. A trait that worked well for her raising three children.
Survivors include her three children, Barbara (Marius) Berntsen, Norway, Nancy (Edward) Smith, Billings, David (Annie) Bach, Massachusetts; 5 grandchildren, Robert Jonas Kvalvaag, Kristian Andreas Kvalvaag, Alexandra Rebecca (Are) Bjorkli, Norway, Jason Lee Madland, Billings, Jonathan Alan (Gwen) Bach, Massachusetts; 5 great-grandchildren, Isabella Alexandra Bjorkli, Emeli Areana Bjorkli, Norway. Elijah Lee Madland, Sophie Ann Madland, and Elacyin May-Inez Madland, Billings; and a brother, James Lofstrom of Washington.
Ruth was preceded in death by Bob, her husband of 58 years; her parents; infant brothers, William and Edward; and daughter-in-law, Debra Sue (Emett) Bach. She went to join her husband and all others waiting for her homecoming, and will be missed
Services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 4601 3rd Avenue South, Great Falls, Saturday, August 31st at 11:00 AM with interment immediately following at Highland Cemetery. After interment, a light lunch at the Church will be provided.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 28, 2019