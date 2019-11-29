|
Ruth Buller
Great Falls - Ruth Buller, affectionately known as Grandma Ruth, 94, passed away after a fall at the Sapphire House. Ruth was born June 25, 1925, to Perry and Annie Walker in Glendive, MT. The fourth of six children, she was raised on a farm near Bloomfield, MT. She graduated from high school in 1943 in Glendive. She married Ed Buller on Sept 30, 1943, and they had 2 children, Richard and Linda.
Throughout their marriage, Ruth was Ed's right hand. She milked cows, pumped gas, did secretarial work, cooked, waited tables, tended bar, and raised their children. Ruth was a loving grandmother who was a rock for her granddaughters. She always had open arms whenever a hug was needed. She loved to laugh and play games. Her great-grandchildren remember rousing games of UNO. She loved baseball, and was a Mariner's fan. She liked to gamble a bit, and have a glass of wine.
Ruth was a quiet presence in the lives of all who knew her. She enjoyed people. She liked to tease and be teased. She was seldom angered, and was always willing to help.
She was supportive of the organizations she was in: TOPS, Women of the Moose, GF Senior Center, and First United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her spouse; parents; 4 brothers; 1 sister; and a daughter-in-law.
Funeral services were Monday, December 2, 2019, at First United Methodist Church. Memorials in Ruth's name can be made to Great Falls Senior Center or First United Methodist Church.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3, 2019