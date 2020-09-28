1/1
Ruth Lowden
Ruth Lowden

Great Falls - Ruth Katzenberger Schneider Lowden, 93, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

A funeral service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Peace Lutheran Church with burial to follow at Highland Cemetery.

Ruth was born on April 10, 1927, in Frankfurt, Germany. She was educated in Germany and had a Bachelor's Degree in Nursing and Business. She worked for the American High Command in Germany after WWII. After the war, she immigrated to Montana in 1953. She became an American Citizen in 1958. She worked for Dr. Wm. Gerlach, Montana Wholesale Drug, and the Cannon-Lowden Co.

She married Bill Lowden in 1974, and retired in 1978. She and Bill loved spending the winter months in Arizona.

Ruth enjoyed sewing, crafts, golfing, fishing, cooking, gardening, and travel. She belonged to Peace Lutheran Church and the VFW Aux. 1087.

She is survived by her two daughters from her first marriage, Gisela Schneider of Colstrip, MT and Patricia (Don) Shropshire of Bandon, OR; nephew, Charles (Janice) Fulcher of Great Falls; grandnephew; Victor (fiancé Katie Tabaracci) Fulcher of Great Falls; niece, Phyllis House; two grandnephews; and a great-grandnephew all of Newport News, VA; stepdaughter, Catherine Lowden of Great Falls; and step-grandchildren and 2 step great-grandchildren of Missoula.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, William Lowden Sr.; stepson, William Lowden Jr.; sisters, Elsa Schmidt of Germany and Gisela Fulcher of Great Falls; brother, Egon Katzenberger of Germany; and both parents of Germany.

Memorials in Ruth's name may be made to Peace Lutheran Church. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
