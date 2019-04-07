|
|
Ruth M. Wright
Valier - Ruth M. Wright, 91, left this world to be with her Lord and Savior on April 2, 2019 surrounded by family.
Vigil services will be held today at 7pm. Funeral mass will be held Monday, April 8, at 11AM. Both services will be held at St. Francis Catholic Church in Valier.
Ruth was born to Arthur Reinholz and Linda (Freeman) Reinholz on February 7, 1928 in Sentinel Butte, ND. She graduated from Sentinel Butte High School and went on to attend Billings School of Business for 9 months. Ruth worked as a bookkeeper at Midland Packing. She married Ted Wright in May 1948. They had 4 children: Terry, Fred, David, and Linda. Ted and Ruth moved to Shelby in 1954 and purchased and operated The Glacier Motel and The Hardware Hank. Ted and Ruth divorced in 1974. Ruth went on to marry Mel Bergen in 1975 in Canada. They divorced in 1976.
Ruth moved to Great Falls and bought a five plex and owned and operated The Junk Shop for five years. Ruth enjoyed selling her toys and wares at flea markets and fairs. She was a very hard worker and truly enjoyed cleaning houses, yardwork, and being a Senior Companion. Ruth loved to dance and go to movies (especially for the popcorn). Ruth is a devout Catholic and prayed the rosary every day. She enjoyed trying her luck in Jackpot, NV, eating out, garage sale shopping, playing with her jigsaw puzzles, Oreo cookies, and lemon meringue pie.
After their son, Fred, passed away, Ruth and Ted rekindled their love and remarried on September 21, 2007 in Great Falls.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ted; siblings, Fred and Mary; and son, Terry and Fred. Survivors include daughter, Linda (Tom) Kuka of Valier; son, David (Anne) Wright of Reno, NV; 8 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Kay Doubles of Arizona and Leona Wright of Washington; and only niece, Marietta (Dave) Martin of Dickinson, ND.
Condolences can be made to Ruth's memorial page at www.asperfh.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 7, 2019