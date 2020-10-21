Ruth Morse
Havre - Ruth Evelyn Morse passed away at the age of 91 on Tuesday 10-20-2020 at Northern Montana Care Center due to Covid 19. Ruth was born in Havre, Montana November 21st, 1928 to Martin and Karen Ulven. She and her three sisters were raised on the family farm North of Havre. She was educated at Spring Coulee School, beginning her school years speaking Norwegian and a little bit of English. She graduated from Havre High School in 1945 and Northern Montana College. Ruth worked at Flaton's Creamery and at First National Bank. She married Edgar Morse on October 24th, 1953 and joined him at the family homestead of his parents Lee and Gesine Morse. They raised three daughters on the farm Sheila, Elaine and Arleen. She was active in the Simpson, Cottonwood communities and was involved in Cottonwood Home Demonstration Club, Sons of Norway, Cottonwood Lutheran Ladies Aid, First Lutheran Church and was a 4-H leader for over 40 years.
Ruth was the epitome of a farm wife and homemaker, always ready to serve coffee and cookies for drop-ins and company. In her earlier years she was an avid gardener and loved flowers a talent she shared with daughter Arleen. She never would turn down a fresh home-grown tomato… and of course a serving of lutefisk. The family purchased a home in Havre in the early 1970's and then spent winters in town and summers on the farm. Edgar passed away Feb. 14th, 1980 and Ruth eventually moved to Havre full time. She continued management of the farm and took great pride in that.
Ruth loved playing cards and anytime a group of 4 were around a game of bridge, whist, or pinochle, was liable to break out. Ruth was a great cook and held many family dinners and get togethers. Her beautiful smile and sense of humor were shared generously with family and friends, and strangers alike.
Ruth resided at Timber Creek for a time prior to moving to Northern Montana Care Center after breaking her hip. She was a treasured resident at NMCC and was referred to as "Miss Ruthie" by everyone. She and her walker covered many miles in their corridors. Her family wishes to thank the residents and staff at NMCC for her care and companionship, especially Dr. Kevin Harada, the North Wing Staff and the Staff of the Covid Care Unit. We pray for your safety and health.
Ruth was one of the driving forces behind the compilation of the histories of the homesteaders in the Simpson and Cottonwood areas. The book called "In the Years Gone By" is still a sought after treasured history.
Ruth served as the Chairman of the Hill County Library and helped coordinate the Havre-Hill County Library consolidation.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Martin and Karen Ulven, a baby sister Joyce, and sister Karen Hinebauch, also Edgar's siblings Leo (Cleo) Morse, Al (Evelyn) Morse, Dan (Doris) Morse, Evelyn (Ray) Pomeroy and brothers in law Sig Meland, George Gerky and Bill Hinebauch.
She is survived by her three daughters Sheila Juers Black (Lawrence), Elaine Morse, and Arleen Rice(Ed) all of Havre; four grandchildren who affectionately knew her as "Gran", Shawn (Sara) Juers, Ryan Juers, all of Helena, and Jesine Munson (Austen Sumanis) of Bozeman, Shane (Michelle) Rice of Havre. Her great grandchildren Addie and Kaden Juers of Helena, and Kennady Rice of Havre. She is also survived by her sisters, Mary Meland and Edith Gerky of Havre and numerous beloved nieces and nephews.
Memorials to Ruth may be sent to First Lutheran Church P.O. Box 66 Havre, Montana or to a charity of your choice
In her honor we ask that you please wear a mask, wash your hands, social distance, and stay out of large gatherings.
