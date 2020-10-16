1/1
Sally Demarais Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sally's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sally Demarais Smith

Great Falls - Sally Demarais Smith, a loving wife, mother, daughter, and sister, left this world on September 26, 2020, at the age of 52, to join the Lord as an angel to watch over her extended family.

Sally was born to Lee and Frances Demarais on August 2, 1968, in Malta. She attended school in Malta, graduating from Malta High School in 1986. Sally received a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Communications from Eastern Montana College in the spring of 1990. Following graduation, Sally worked at TCI Cable Vision for several years while living in Billings, Great Falls, and Salt Lake City.

While in Great Falls, she met and fell in love with her best friend, husband, Troy Smith. Out of this union, they had four wonderful children, Ethan, Emersen, Raven, and Relic, who were the center of her world. Sally eventually left her successful corporate career and became a stay-at-home mom.

Sally embarked on a second career once her children settled in school. She received her Master's Degree in Speech Language Pathology in 2012, from the University of Montana. She was employed by the Great Fall Public Schools as a Speech-Language Pathologist, and also worked at the Scottish Rite Childhood Language Disorders Clinic. Sally was a compassionate and talented therapist and beloved by her students and colleagues. Additionally, Sally was a certified spin cycle instructor at the Peak.

Sally was preceded in death by her loving grandparents; mother and father-in-law, Edna and Joseph Smith; and brother-in-law, Gary Smith. She leaves behind her loving husband, Troy; their children, Ethan, Emersen, Raven, and Relic; parents, Lee and Frances; brothers, Lecil (Mardy) Demarais and Darren (Shelley) Demarais; brothers-in-law, Artie (Debby) Smith, Mike (Kim) Smith, Terry (Camie) Smith, and Ron (Joann) Smith; and sister-in-law, Sis Smith; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Sally loved all her extended family and friends. Sally left her everlasting smile on this world, and she will forever be an angel walking beside us.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schnider Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved