Samantha "Sammy Dee" Ardiana
On July 23, we lost Samantha "Sammy Dee" Ardiana. She was born in 1967 in El Reno, Oklahoma, to David and Samantha (Jones) Ardiana. Much of her youth was spent in Great Falls, Montana. In 1984, she moved to Texas with her parents and attended Stratford High School. She graduated in 1986 and then attended Austin Community College, where she received her degree in Early Childhood Development.
Sammy Dee was beloved by many. Her family and friends will forever remember her as a kind and gentle soul who dedicated her time to helping others. She also loved to read and took great pride in her dachshunds. All who knew her would agree that she had an admirable work ethic and an even more admirable heart.
The Ardiana family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to all of the neighbors and friends who helped Sammy Dee throughout her life.
Sammy Dee is preceded in death by her grandparents, Angus and Beth Jones and Louis and Beverly Ardiana. Among those left to cherish her memory are her parents, David and Samantha Ardiana; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Steven and Carrie Ardiana and Doug and Gina Ardiana; and many nieces and nephews.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date in Blanco, Texas. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation (cerebralpalsyfoundation.org
).