1/1
Samantha "Sammy Dee" Ardiana
1967 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Samantha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Samantha "Sammy Dee" Ardiana

On July 23, we lost Samantha "Sammy Dee" Ardiana. She was born in 1967 in El Reno, Oklahoma, to David and Samantha (Jones) Ardiana. Much of her youth was spent in Great Falls, Montana. In 1984, she moved to Texas with her parents and attended Stratford High School. She graduated in 1986 and then attended Austin Community College, where she received her degree in Early Childhood Development.

Sammy Dee was beloved by many. Her family and friends will forever remember her as a kind and gentle soul who dedicated her time to helping others. She also loved to read and took great pride in her dachshunds. All who knew her would agree that she had an admirable work ethic and an even more admirable heart.

The Ardiana family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to all of the neighbors and friends who helped Sammy Dee throughout her life.

Sammy Dee is preceded in death by her grandparents, Angus and Beth Jones and Louis and Beverly Ardiana. Among those left to cherish her memory are her parents, David and Samantha Ardiana; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Steven and Carrie Ardiana and Doug and Gina Ardiana; and many nieces and nephews.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date in Blanco, Texas. In lieu of flowers or gifts, please donate to the Cerebral Palsy Foundation (cerebralpalsyfoundation.org).




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crofts-Crow Funeral Home - Blanco - Blanco
911 Mesquite Street
Blanco, TX 78606
(830) 833-4523
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Crofts-Crow Funeral Home - Blanco - Blanco

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
August 9, 2020
So sorry for your loss. She was a very sweet lady.
Doris Bourgeois
Acquaintance
August 8, 2020
She was a beautiful young woman. I loved hearing about her on our quilt trips. My condolences to the family.
Linda Vincent
Friend
August 7, 2020
We are so sorry to hear this. We are sending you our love & prayers during this hard time.
Gina & Charlie
Gina McKinney
Friend
August 7, 2020
Hi Ms Sammy and Dave. So sorry to hear of the passing of Sammy Dee. She was one of the sweetest girls I knew while living in Blanco. She worked hard, and indeed loved her animals. I am so sorry for your loss.
We think of you wonderful people quite often with fond memories.
Sending our love, prayers and hugs.
Joy Preece
Friend
August 7, 2020
That picture is a great memory of her. God Bless all of you.
Candace Cargill-Wenzel
Neighbor
August 7, 2020
My condolences to your family. You will be in my prayers.
Sharon Cox
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved