|
|
Sandie L. Jaeger
GREAT FALLS - Sandie Lynn Jaeger (Marthaler), 68, of Great Falls, passed way in her sleep on February 19, 2019 after a long terminal illness at Peace Hospice in Great Falls.
Sandie was born in Miles City, Montana on July 28, 1950 to Richard "Bud" and Christine (Murray) Marthaler, along with her sisters Sherrie, Bobbie and brother Scott. She graduated from Custer County High School in Miles City in 1969. She worked for John Stockhill of Stockhill Jewelers in Miles City after graduating from high school.
She married Rich Jaeger on June 13, 1971 in Miles City. They started a family in Miles City before moving briefly to Rapid City, SD and eventually settled in Great Falls where they raised their three children Ryan, Troy and Ashley.
Sandie was a homemaker and active volunteer at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church before the parish closed 1985. She then worked for Great Falls Public Schools at East Junior High in the attendance office for over thirty years, and worked part time at Schulte's Coffee House until 2013. She retired from GFPS in 2016.
Sandie is survived by her husband, Rich Jaeger of Great Falls; daughter Ashley Jaeger of Great Falls; sons Troy (Megan) Jaeger of Sunburst and Ryan Jaeger of San Jose, CA; sister Bobbi (Jerry) Schlepp of Miles City; 2 grandchildren, Brecken and Brooks Jaeger; as well as 18 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Christine; brother Scott Marthaler; and sister Sherri Ziebarth.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, February 25, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Schnider Funeral Home Hospitality Room. A family burial of ashes will take place summer 2019. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Schnider Funeral Home. A family burial with Stevenson and Sons handling inurnment and burial at the Marthaler family plot in Miles City summer 2019.
Memorials in Sandie's name may be made to Peace Hospice, 1101 26th St S, Great Falls, MT 59405.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Feb. 24, 2019