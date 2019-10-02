Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
4:00 PM
First Church of the Nazarene
1727 2nd Ave S
Great Falls, MT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra A. Smith


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra A. Smith Obituary
Sandra A. Smith

Great Falls - Sandra Ann (Callison) Smith, 78, of Great Falls, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, of natural causes at the Grandview.

A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the First Church of the Nazarene, (1727 2nd Ave S) in Great Falls.

Sandra was born September 9, 1941, in Fort Benton, Montana. She was raised in Loma, Montana and also lived for a short time in Long Beach, California during World War II. On October 7, 1941, she married Deane Charles Smith, and they settled in Great Falls.

She worked as a bookkeeper for their family service station, and enjoyed gardening, scrapbooking, and spending time with family and friends. One of her biggest loves was spending time at the family cabin on Harley Creek.

Survivors include a daughter, Deana (Dan) Flannery of Great Falls; two sons, Scott (Valerie) Smith of Billings and Ryan (Tina) Smith of Spokane Valley, WA; and six grandchildren, Kaylene Smith, Leanne (Richie) Noonan, Daniel Flannery, Megan Flannery, Sara Smith, and Zachery Smith.

The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Benefis, and the doctors, nurses and staff at the Grandview cottages for all of their care and devotion to Mom during her last few weeks. A special thanks also to niece, Spence Eli for sitting with Mom at the hospital during times that Deana could not be there. As always - Bye Mom, Love you, Be good, to which she would always reply - "Why would I be good? That's no fun."

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schnider Funeral Home
Download Now