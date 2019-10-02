|
|
Sandra A. Smith
Great Falls - Sandra Ann (Callison) Smith, 78, of Great Falls, passed away Saturday, September 28, 2019, of natural causes at the Grandview.
A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the First Church of the Nazarene, (1727 2nd Ave S) in Great Falls.
Sandra was born September 9, 1941, in Fort Benton, Montana. She was raised in Loma, Montana and also lived for a short time in Long Beach, California during World War II. On October 7, 1941, she married Deane Charles Smith, and they settled in Great Falls.
She worked as a bookkeeper for their family service station, and enjoyed gardening, scrapbooking, and spending time with family and friends. One of her biggest loves was spending time at the family cabin on Harley Creek.
Survivors include a daughter, Deana (Dan) Flannery of Great Falls; two sons, Scott (Valerie) Smith of Billings and Ryan (Tina) Smith of Spokane Valley, WA; and six grandchildren, Kaylene Smith, Leanne (Richie) Noonan, Daniel Flannery, Megan Flannery, Sara Smith, and Zachery Smith.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the doctors and nurses at Benefis, and the doctors, nurses and staff at the Grandview cottages for all of their care and devotion to Mom during her last few weeks. A special thanks also to niece, Spence Eli for sitting with Mom at the hospital during times that Deana could not be there. As always - Bye Mom, Love you, Be good, to which she would always reply - "Why would I be good? That's no fun."
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Oct. 2, 2019