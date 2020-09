Or Copy this URL to Share

Sandra Mary CalfBossRibs



Heart Butte - Sandra Mary CalfBossRibs 74, passed away on August 29th in Kalispell. A wake being held at her home in Heart Butte. Funeral to be held on Thursday September 3, 2020 in Heart Butte Montana at 2 Pm.









