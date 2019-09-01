Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Sandra S. Wallace


1944 - 2019
Sandra S. Wallace Obituary
Sandra S. Wallace

Vaughn - Our mother, Sandra S. Wallace, born on June 2, 1944, passed away on Monday, August 26, 2019 at the age of 75 after a short fight with cancer.

She wasn't born in Montana, but "Got here as soon as she could," relocating here with her mother from Columbia, SC. when she was 9 months old. They lived in several places eventually settling in Fairfield. Sandy graduated high school in 1962, and attended the Montana School of Mines in Butte studying Geology.

Sandy married her soulmate on July 11, 1964, and the two were together until his passing in 2016. They were blessed with three daughters.

Beyond her hobbies of gardening, writing, and rock collecting, Sandy was also a generous volunteer. She spent many hours with the Historical Society, the First People's Buffalo Jump, and the Vaughn School.

Sandy is survived by her babies, Chris (Ken), Kathy (Mike), and Sherry (Dave); grandchildren, Tim, Dori, Macrae, Chandra, Gus, Harley, and Hayley; two great-grandchildren; her lifelong friend, Martha (Raymond); and her close friend "daughter," Renee; as well as many extended family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Gary and her parents, Evelyn and Fred Ritzschke.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Sept. 1, 2019
