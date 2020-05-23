|
Sara J. Kleinsasser
Augusta - Sara J Kleinsasser, 83, of the Elk Creek Colony died of complications due to a stroke, at her home surrounded by family. A Funeral Service was held at the Elk Creek Colony on Monday, May 25, 2020.
Sara was born on August 2, 1936 at Milford in Raymond, Alberta to Andrew and Katie Wipf in 1947. At the age of 11 she moved to Milford Colony in Montana where she resided util February of 2011. From there she moved to Elk Creek Colony near Augusta and resided there until her passing.
Sara was a kindergarten teacher at Milford Colony for 17 years, after retiring she helped at the colony wherever she could. She enjoyed reading the bible and singing hymns. She married Rev. John J. Kleinsasser at Milford Colony on June 14, 1964. They spent 55 wonderful years together. They had 1 son, Jerry (Elsie) Kleinsasser of Elk Creek and five daughters Susanna (Daniel) Wipf of Glendale Colony, Cut Bank and Katie, Annie, Linda (Martin), and Helen (Tom) Wipf all of Elk Creek Colony.
Sara is survived by 2 brothers, Rev. Joseph A. Wipf of Hidden Lake Colony and Andrew A. Wipf of Big Sky Colony, Cut Bank; numerous nieces and nephews; 11 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her infant daughter; sister, Katie E. Wipf; brother, Paul A. Wipf; and a dear son-in-law, Daniel P. Wipf of Glendale Colony, Cut Bank.
Mom you will be greatly missed. Our family chain is broken, and nothing will be the same until we meet again. May God hold you in his hands. We love you mom, rest in peace.
A special thanks to the nurses who took care of mom, to all the OT and PT at the rehab center, and, also special thanks to Krista Keeper OTR and Deb Mitchell DPT from occupational therapy from Teton Medical Center.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 23 to May 27, 2020