Sarah Irene Stengrimson
1935 - 2020
Sarah Irene Stengrimson

Fairfield - Sarah Irene Stengrimson, 85, of Fairfield, passed away on July 17, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held at Sunset Hills Cemetery in Fairfield this Saturday, July 25 at 4:00pm.

Irene was born April 16, 1935 in Winnett, Montana to Charles Evert Brady and Callie Myrtle Haynes Brady. She was 9 of 11 children. The family moved in 1937 by horse and wagon to Fairfield. Irene attended Fairfield Grade School and at the age of 13 she took over the housekeeping and cooking for her father and brothers still at home, when her mother passed away. She graduated from Fairfield High School in 1953 where she was involved in the twirling team. She married Donald Selmer Stengrimson on February 15, 1953. They lived and farmed on the Fairfield bench where they raised their 3 children. They were devoted members of St John Lutheran Church. Irene worked hard as a farmer's wife; driving tractor, haying, irrigating, feeding cows in the middle of winter, anything that needed to be done while Don was working at the Smelter in Great Falls. Yet she still always had lots of food ready for anyone who came to visit.

Survivors include her daughters, Sherie (Mike) Young of Great Falls and Barb (Steve) Nickliss of Butte; son, Terry (Jodi) Stengrimson of Power; grandchildren, Russell (Traci) Martello, Andrea (Kevin) Carlstad, Kindra (Dirk) Wise, Jason Young, Heather (Shane) Young, Jeremy (Cristy) Stengrimson, Nicole (Elijah) Anderson, Levi (Ceder) Stengrimson, Kellie (Shawn) Taylor Carter, Bobbie (Bob) Voegel, Matt (Ashley) Taylor, Corey Nickliss; 28 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marjorie Fischer, family, Allen (Mary) Schwartz, brothers and sisters-in-law, Lyall (Joan) Brady, Dale (Clairice) Brady, Alvy (Mary) Brady, Charlotte Brady; and many wonderful nieces, nephews, and friends.

Those who have preceded her in death include her loving husband, Donald, her youngest grandson, Dustin, and brothers, Earl, Eldon, and Roy; sisters, Rena, Eula, Leta and Doris.

Condolences to the family may be shared online at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Sunset Hills Cemetery
