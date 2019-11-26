|
Sarah J. Wipf, 97, our dear mom and grandma, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on November 25, 2019. She was born at Rockport Colony, Magrath, Alberta to Jacob and Sarah Waldner. Sarah married Joseph Wipf in 1943 and together they were blessed with 12 children, Sarah (George), Annie (Paul), Katie (George) Jacob (Mary), Andy Wipf, John (Rebecca), Will (Susanna), and Tom (Susanna), Joseph (Susanna) all of Seville Colony, Susie (Amos) of Big Sky Colony, Justina (Mike) of Cool Spring Colony and Rebecca (Dan) of Rockport Colony; 64 grandchildren; 135 great grandchildren; and 4 great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 19 short years, Rev Joseph Wipf, in 1963; 2 sons, Joseph and John; 2 sons-in-law, Amos and Mike; and 8 grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Nov 28, at noon at Seville Colony Cemetery.
Grandma Sarah was a grand mom to all that knew her and will be greatly missed by all. Her favorite pastime was singing hymns and reading the bible.
Rest in peace, dear Grandma, you leave behind lots of fond memories. We will forever keep you in our hearts.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Nov. 26 to Dec. 3, 2019