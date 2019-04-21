Services
Sarah Jane Evans

Great Falls - On April 15, 2019, at the age of 83, Sarah ascended to join her heavenly family and friends.

Born and educated in Columbus, Indiana, Sarah Dewey married LaMonte Evans in March of 1955. Thus began an extended period of travel and new experiences. A highly mobile homemaker, Sarah established homes for her growing family in no less than six different states as well as the country of Japan.

Arriving in Great Falls in 1969, she soon completed cosmetology training and then purchased Northside Beautyland which she operated until retirement. She also frequently assisted family members in their business endeavors.

Survivors include her husband Monte; sons, Robert and Michael; and daughters, Angela (Jan) Cahill and Kelly. A special thank you goes out to the staff of Goldstone Assisted Living facility and her medical support teams at Benefis and Spectrum.

Sarah was preceded in death by her son, Larry Evans.

Thank you, dear heart, for a lifetime of love and devotion. God bless you.

Condolences for the family may left at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019
