Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Sarah Komnick


1980 - 2019
Sarah Komnick Obituary
Sarah Komnick

Great Falls - Sarah Komnick, 38, of Great Falls, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home.

Born in Tacoma, WA on August 15, 1980 to Don Poser and Vicki Salazar Nelson. Sarah was raised in Montana. She graduated from Brady High school in 1999.

Sarah beat cancer with her unbelievable strength and courage. She had an amazing, witty sense of humor. Those who loved her will remember her ability to always make the people around her laugh. She will be be remembered for her fighting spirit and resilience.

Survivors include her birth daughter, Rylee Komnick of Great Falls; Sister, Jennifer Hartum (Sam Skinner) of Great Falls, Brothers; Josh Parker (Traci Collins) and Mike Parker of Great Falls and Adam Parker of Denver, CO, Grandmother, Yvonne Tate of Great Falls; numerous nieces, nephews, Aunts and Uncles.

Those who preceded her in death include her Brother, Joseph Parker and Aunt, Lucinda Caughell.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 1, 2019
