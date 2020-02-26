Services
Sarah Wurz Obituary
Sarah Wurz

Ulm - Sarah I. Wurz, 69, of Ulm, passed away of natural causes went to be with our Lord in Heaven on February 22, 2020 at her home. She was buried in the Fair Haven Colony Cemetery. Croxford Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Sarah is survived by her sisters, Magdalena Wurz, Esther (Ed) Kleinsasser, Martha (Tim) Entz of Ulm, Rachel (Andy) Kleinsasser, Mary (Sam) Wipf of Warner, Rebecca (John) Waldner, and Susanna (Josh) Waldner of Great Falls.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Isaak and Rebecca Wurz; brothers, Joe Wurz, and Ike (Judy) Wurz of Conrad.

She was loved and will be missed by all.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
