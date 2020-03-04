|
Satpal Singh Muhar
Great Falls - Satpal Singh Muhar, 83, of Great Falls passed away on February 26, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, March 8 at 10:00 AM at Croxford Funeral Home. A reception will follow.
Satpal was born on September 15, 1936 in Talwandi Bharathwal, India to S. Gurbakhsh and Harbans K. Muhar. He was raised in the area but spent his teenage years in Rupowali and graduated from Veela Teja High School. After, he attended Baring College in Batala and graduated in 1955 having specialized in arts.
It was while in Batala that he met the woman who would become his wife of 53 years, Gursharan K. Muhar. Together they would raise a family, and for the next 35 years he would work very hard as a farmer in Rupowali, something he was very passionate about. At the age of 55 he made a major change by moving to the United States and switching careers to work as a customer service agent for a couple of rental car companies.
Even after moving so far from home, Satpal retained a strong bond and communicated with family and friends. He loved watching T.V, playing mathematical puzzles and really enjoyed playing cards.
Satpal is survived by his sons, Sandeep "Sonny" Muhar, Mandeep S. Muhar, Satwinder S. Gill, Navjit S. Chabewal, Charnjit S. Pannu, and Harinder Seerha; daughters, Simarjit Gill, Nirmal Pannu, Manjeet (Seerha) Muhar, and Kuljeet K. Chabewal; daughters-in-law, Gurinderbir K. Muhar, and Navdeep Muhar; brother, Tejpal Singh Muhar; grandchildren, Habby, Alam, Sagar, Anmol, Noor, Bahaar, Aneel, Hareen, Abhiraj, and Zaara.
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020