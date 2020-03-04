Services
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
Resources
More Obituaries for Satpal Muhar
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Satpal Singh Muhar


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Satpal Singh Muhar Obituary
Satpal Singh Muhar

Great Falls - Satpal Singh Muhar, 83, of Great Falls passed away on February 26, 2020. A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, March 8 at 10:00 AM at Croxford Funeral Home. A reception will follow.

Satpal was born on September 15, 1936 in Talwandi Bharathwal, India to S. Gurbakhsh and Harbans K. Muhar. He was raised in the area but spent his teenage years in Rupowali and graduated from Veela Teja High School. After, he attended Baring College in Batala and graduated in 1955 having specialized in arts.

It was while in Batala that he met the woman who would become his wife of 53 years, Gursharan K. Muhar. Together they would raise a family, and for the next 35 years he would work very hard as a farmer in Rupowali, something he was very passionate about. At the age of 55 he made a major change by moving to the United States and switching careers to work as a customer service agent for a couple of rental car companies.

Even after moving so far from home, Satpal retained a strong bond and communicated with family and friends. He loved watching T.V, playing mathematical puzzles and really enjoyed playing cards.

Satpal is survived by his sons, Sandeep "Sonny" Muhar, Mandeep S. Muhar, Satwinder S. Gill, Navjit S. Chabewal, Charnjit S. Pannu, and Harinder Seerha; daughters, Simarjit Gill, Nirmal Pannu, Manjeet (Seerha) Muhar, and Kuljeet K. Chabewal; daughters-in-law, Gurinderbir K. Muhar, and Navdeep Muhar; brother, Tejpal Singh Muhar; grandchildren, Habby, Alam, Sagar, Anmol, Noor, Bahaar, Aneel, Hareen, Abhiraj, and Zaara.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Satpal's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -