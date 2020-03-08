|
|
Shane Arlene Jacobs
Gildford - Shane Arlene Jacobs (Hanson-Indahl) joined her parents in heaven on February 28, 2020. Services are planned for Wednesday March 11th at 11:00am at Community Church of Gildford/First Baptist Church of Gildford followed by graveside at Gildford Cemetery and then fellowship at church. Memorials in Shane's name may be made to the Community Church of Gildford. Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements and services. Please visit Shane's online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for her family at www.hollandbonine.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020