Services
Holland & Bonine Funeral Home
210 3Rd St
Havre, MT 59501
(406) 265-4371
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
Community Church of Gildford/First Baptist Church of Gildford
Shane Arlene Jacobs


1939 - 2020
Shane Arlene Jacobs Obituary
Shane Arlene Jacobs

Gildford - Shane Arlene Jacobs (Hanson-Indahl) joined her parents in heaven on February 28, 2020. Services are planned for Wednesday March 11th at 11:00am at Community Church of Gildford/First Baptist Church of Gildford followed by graveside at Gildford Cemetery and then fellowship at church. Memorials in Shane's name may be made to the Community Church of Gildford. Holland & Bonine Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements and services. Please visit Shane's online memorial page and leave a message of condolence for her family at www.hollandbonine.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020
