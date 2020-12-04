Shannen McCracken Rossmiller
Shannen McCracken Rossmiller, age 50, died unexpectedly Monday, November 9, 2020, of complications related to Graves' disease at her home in Helena, MT. Shannen was an amazing woman that was loved, is missed, and will forever be cherished by her family and those that knew her.
Shannen's story begins on May 31st, 1970, born to Reba Jo Berland and Darrell McCracken. After graduating from Valier High School in 1988, she married Eric Gaylord of Valier, MT and moved to Missoula to begin college at the university. In December of that year, her son, Brendan, was born. The family moved to Great Falls to continue education, where she graduated with a degree in Criminal Justice from the College of Great Falls in 1992. Shannen and Eric would eventually part ways.
Shannen went on to meet Randy Rossmiller of Dutton, MT, and began to start a family along with his daughter, Holly. Shannen and Randy were married in January 1995 and in December, Shannen's third child, Kristin, was born. In 2000, the family moved to Conrad after Shannen accepted the City Judge position.
Outside of her work and family, Shannen devoted many hours to her hobby: terrorist hunting. Her investigative skills were honed through years of schooling, work in the legal apparatus, and relentless research. She would educate herself on whatever topic presented itself.
In 2007, Shannen took a job working for the State of Montana and would move to Helena. As Shannen continued on her journey, she and Randy would part ways in 2010. Shannen went on to find the love of her life, Chris Christensen, and lovingly referred to him as "her Chris". Shannen and Chris both shared a love of the outdoors and would spend their time camping, fishing, and enjoying each other's company.
Shannen was a mother, a pioneer, an innovator, a trailblazer, a patriot, and an incredible spirit that will forever endure.
Shannen is survived by her brother, Aaron McCracken and his wife Anna, of Bozeman; three children, Brendan Gaylord and his partner, Julia Berkshire, of Mercer Island, WA, Holly Rossmiller of Missoula, MT, Kristin Rossmiller and her partner, Parker McKinnon, of Helena, MT; one grandson, Brady Berkshire-Gaylord of Mercer Island, WA; the father of her son, Eric Gaylord, of Missoula, MT; and the father of her two daughters, Randy Rossmiller, of Dutton, MT; and the love of her life, Chris Christensen, of Sheridan, MT.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Reba Jo Berland and Darrell McCracken.
An outdoors memorial service is being planned for this upcoming Spring in Conrad, MT. More details will be shared with family and friends as they become available.
Memorials are suggested to: www.gofundme.com/f/shannen-mccracken-rossmiller-memorial-funds