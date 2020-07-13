1/1
Sharon Ann Vriens Alfrey
Sharon Ann Vriens Alfrey

Sharon Ann Vriens Alfrey (aka "Auntie Pickle") passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020 in Centennial, Colorado. She was born on December 9, 1942 to Johanna Mellegers and Willem Cornelius Vriens in Salt Lake City, UT. She grew up in Salt Lake City and served a mission in New Zealand where she met her eternal companion, Joseph Thomas Alfrey, Jr. (Tom), who preceded her in death. She resided for many years in Colorado and in Great Falls, Montana where she lived a life of service, fostering children and acting as a Guardian Ad Litem for the courts and focused on making others happy despite her lifelong battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

Sharon is survived by her sons Trever (Danette) Alfrey, Oliver (Jen) Alfrey, Ethan (Stephanie) Alfrey, Gaven (Amy) Alfrey, and daughter Katerrie Alfrey, 16 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Also survived by her siblings Bill (Heidi) Vriens, Marjorie (Richard) Wright, Kris (Michael) Montoya, and brother-in-law Roger (Susan) Alfrey.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Wasatch Lawn memorial Park, 3401 Highland Dr., SLC, UT 84106.

For full obituary and service details: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9259353




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
8014668687
