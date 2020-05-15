|
Sharon Daehlin Engh
Missoula - Sharon Daehlin Engh died on May 11 at the age of 80 at Community Hospital in Missoula, MT.
She was born March 27, 1940 in Hanhou (Wuhan) China to Rev. Reidar and Marion (Borstad) Daehlin. The young missionary family fled because of the Japanese invasion and they returned to the United States while Sharon was an infant. During childhood, Sharon's family moved fairly often as her father served as a pastor in Missoula (St. Paul's Lutheran Church), Great Falls (Our Savior's Lutheran) and Brooklyn, NY (Trinity Lutheran). Sharon graduated from Great Falls High School in 1957 and went on to receive an English secondary education degree from Concordia College, Moorhead, MN and a master's degree from the University of Minnesota. She taught English at Lake Park, MN and Great Falls High School.
While studying in Minneapolis, Sharon met Jim Engh who could make her laugh like no one else. Sharon and Jim married in the spring of 1968 and spent subsequent years serving churches in Kalispell at Bethlehem Lutheran, Choteau at Trinity Lutheran, Butte at Gold Hill Lutheran and Missoula at Atonement. In each community Sharon lived out her vocation of caring for people.
Sharon taught piano lessons, was an English instructor at Flathead Valley Community College and, in Missoula, taught at the Poverello Center and Emma Dickenson School where she developed a passion for helping adults obtain their GED.
Wherever she was, Sharon developed community. She took a genuine interest in people and was known for her ability to listen. Many friends and acquaintances received her encouraging notes that seemed to come at just the right time. She was also a lifelong learner and voracious reader.
Sharon's family will miss the mother and wife who created a home in the fullest sense of the word. She was a mom for not only her three children but many others who were touched by her generosity and unconditional love. Sharon lived wholeheartedly with a zest for life and a beautiful smile.
She was preceded in death by parents Reid and Marion Daehlin. Survivors include husband Jim, children Jenny (Mike) Kunka, Tim (Maren) Engh and Julie (Greg) Engh Peters, and grandchildren: Jonah, Ethan, Molly, Micah, Everett, Hannah and Soren, also her brothers Doug (Gail) Daehlin and Steve (Wanda) Daehlin and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Memorials can be sent to Flathead Lutheran Bible Camp at 603 S Main Street, Kalispell, MT 59901 or www.flbc.net
Published in Great Falls Tribune from May 15 to May 17, 2020