Sharon L. Kenyon
Great Falls - Sharon Louise Kelleher Kenyon, 81, of Great Falls, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Kenneth L. Kenyon; sister, Carol Blue; and her parents, John and Alma Kelleher. She is survived by two sisters, Ruby (Andrew, deceased) Fritschen of Great Falls and Myrna (Aaron) Hannemann of Mequon, WI; nieces, Barbara (Randy) Sakalis of Great Falls, Peggy (Terry) Brack of Livingston, Mary (Sule) Sarumi of Ottawa, Ontario, and Sarah (Bob) McConnell of Lakeside; and nephew, David Fritschen of Great Falls.
In her senior year of high school, she worked at the Loan Arranger, and then at the Central Bank of Montana. She spent 25 years as a volunteer at both the Deaconess and Benefis Hospitals. Until her illness, Sharon was active in the ministry of the Jehovah's Witnesses which she and her husband Ken committed themselves to in 1962.
Sharon was a wonderful homemaker and excellent cook. She had an interest in local history especially, around the areas of Monarch and Geyser where her parents were raised. She had an eye for collectibles found when she and Ken traveled the state in the course of their ministry.
She leaves behind many loving friends who appreciated her beautiful smile and easy laugh. They were there to support her even in her last days, especially longtime friend and confidant, Joy Fulton, her daughter and son-in-law, Vicki and Bryan Hollstein; and Edith and Neil Coffman. Her niece and nephew, Peggy and Terry Brack showed great affection and moral support to Sharon over the years.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. at 3826 7th Ave N. Memorial contributions may be made to the McClean Animal Adoption Center of Great Falls.
Thank you to the staff at Bee Hive Homes for their invaluable care.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020