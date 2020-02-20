|
Sharon Leslie Franz
Great Falls - Sharon Franz, 54, of Great Falls passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Benefis Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
Sharon was born on November 14, 1965, to Edwin and Bertha Ferguson. Sharon attended grade school in Great Falls, and graduated from Great Falls High in 1984.
Sharon married Ray Franz, her high school sweetheart and the love of her life in 1992, and they moved to Las Vegas, where they began their married life. When they returned to Great Falls in 2004, she worked for the Great Falls Chiropractic Clinic until the fall of 2006. Sharon then went to work for Centene.
Sharon was an active, outdoorsy, country girl with a rock and roll streak; she loved boating, snowmobiling, skeet shooting, NASCAR, riding motorcycles, archery, four wheeling, diesel trucks, and baking. When Sharon laughed, everyone knew it was her… Her electric laugh made her stand out in a crowd, and everyone loved that about her.
Sharon is survived by her parents, Edwin and Bertha Ferguson; brother, Douglas Ferguson; niece, Ashley Ferguson; nephew, Tyler Ferguson; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Franz who passed away March 1, 2017.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020