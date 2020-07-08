1/1
Sharon N. Doulas
Sharon N. Doulas

Great Falls - Sharon N. Doulas, 77, passed away on July 5th, 2020 with her family by her side. A visitation will be held for friends and family on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 PM in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home. A service in her memory is planned for Friday, July 10th, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the same location.

Sharon was born to Elwood Nelson and Montana Healy on April 9, 1943 in Butte, MT. They spent some time in Missoula, eventually settling in Great Falls. She proudly graduated a Bison from Great Falls High School and quickly continued her education at the University of Great Falls. In her time there she earned a Bachelor's degree in not 1, but, 4 areas; English, history, social studies, and secondary education. She was always motivated to increase her knowledge and enjoyed learning new academic pursuits like paleontology, astronomy, and archeology. She married John Doulas here in Great Falls, they together had 2 sons, Daniel and Nick.

Sharon is survived by her sons, Nick (Cynthia) Doulas and Daniel Doulas; cousins, Joyce Nelson, Lori Nelson, Peter Nelson, and Joan Larson; and Carol Wilson.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Montana Nelson; father, Elwood Nelson; husband, John Doulas; and her sister, Karen Nelson.

To share condolences with the family please visit www.croxfordfuneralhome.com.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jul. 8 to Jul. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
