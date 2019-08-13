|
Sharon Walker Rudd
Victor, ID - Sharon Walker Rudd -76 of Victor, ID, died July 4th following a battle with ovarian cancer.
Born in Great Falls, MT, on March 13, 1943, to Paul and Gladys Hodge Walker, Sharon graduated GFHS third among the 465 member class of '60. She majored in English literature, graduating Phi Beta Kappa from Carleton College in Northfield, MN, having met her future husband Bob Rudd there when modeling for one of his drawing classes.
After one year teaching English at GFHS, Sharon married Bob Rudd Aug. 8, 1968, in Great Falls. While Bob finished grad school at U. of Penn., Sharon taught at Abbington Friends Quaker School. She again taught English as well as comparative religion at Colorado Rocky Mountain School. There she learned the basics of silver smithing which led her to a career in jewelry making.
Sharon and Bob settled in Jackson Hole, Wyo., where their children were born. In 1987 Laurel, a gifted teenager, was killed by a drunk driver. Curtis having graduated from Lewis and Clark College cultivates a variety of art mediums.
Sharon served as Jackson Hole News copy editor, and library board member and substitute teacher for Teton County, Wyo. For decades Sharon's creative spirit shone through her jewelry displayed with crafted collages as backdrops and sold from home and at art fairs.
A life-long learner, Sharon studied Buddhism, thus traveling to India. Other travel included tours she organized to England's Stonehenge, Avebury, other little known Neolithic sites, and trips to our desert southwest, other British and European arenas, Russia and Poland.
Sharon loved classical music, good literature and poetry. She always had a new book to read and was eager to share her knowledge with others. Wildlife was a special interest; she could identify birds at a glance. She enjoyed working with her house plants; she mastered the art of cooking. She believed in human kindness and beauty.
Sharon is survived by her husband Bob Rudd of Victor, ID; her son Curtis Walker of Philadelphia; and brothers Gregg of Oakland, CA, and Gary Walker of Great Falls.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on Aug. 13, 2019