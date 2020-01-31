|
Sharon Wilson
Great Falls - Longtime Great Falls resident, Sharon Wilson, died of natural causes on January 10, 2020. She was born on June 8, 1929 in Seattle, Washington to Hiram and Gladys Dotson. Her early years were spent in Minneapolis, MN before her family relocated to Helena, MT. She attended Whitman College in Walla Walla, WA.
In 1948 Sharon married James (Jim) Wilson. Before moving to Great Falls in 1964, they lived in Anchorage, Alaska and Portland, Oregon.
Sharon was an early active member of the Salvation Army Auxiliary, and the Great Falls Community Beautification Association. She also enjoyed being a member of the Friday Book Club and the Giant Springs Questers.
Everyone who knew Sharon found her to be a loyal friend and a joy to be around. Her interests were family and friends, many pets over the years, and her home and yard in which she took great pride.
Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Jim, in September, 2001, and her sister, Nancy Watson, in August, 2011.
Surviving family members include her children, Kenneth Wilson of Great Falls, Delia Singer of Bozeman, and Melissa Pate of Great Falls, as well as grandsons Noah, Matthew, and Adam Singer, and 6 great-grandchildren.
A private family gathering will be held at a later date.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020