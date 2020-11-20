Sharron Grassman
Great Falls - Sharron Odegard Grassman, 82, passed away peacefully at Peace Hospice on November 10th, 2020 in Great Falls, MT. The family has no services planned at this time and cremation has been entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home.
Sharron was born, Dorothy Sharron Grassman, on May 14th, 1938 in Great falls, MT to Emmett and Edith (Shepherd) Odegard. She was raised in Great falls and graduated from Great Falls High School in 1956. After high school, Sharron met Floyd Grassman at the wedding of a mutual friend and the couple was married on July 23rd, 1957 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Great Falls. Floyd and Sharron lived in Great falls until 1967, when they moved to Power, MT; they shared 60 years together.
Sharron was many things to many people; She was a wife, mother, grandmother, and a Registered Nurse. She became a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1975, working at the Columbus Hospital in Great Falls. She then went on to graduate in 1991 with a bachelor's degree in Nursing from Northern Montana College, Havre, MT. She continued to work at Columbus Hospital as well as Teton County Nursing Home until she was 75 years old.
Nursing was her passion, Sharron loved taking care of people, but she was most proud of raising her 3 sons. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. She loved to crochet, she made beautiful baby blankets for her friends and family. Sharron also gave back to her community; she served on the board for the Power-Teton Water and Sewer District for many years.
Sharron was preceded in death by her Husband of 60 years Floyd Grassman, Son Blaine Grassman and Great Grandson Stanley Lind. Her parents Emmett and Edith Odegard, Aunt and Uncles: Hazel and Howard Brazee, Jane and Archie Shepherd and Grandparents Isaac and Belle Shepherd.
She is survived by her Sons: Byron (Janet) Grassman and Brent (Mindi) Grassman both of Power, MT. Her grandchildren: Paige, Ryder and Reid Grassman; Ashley Grassman Lind, Teri Grassman, Amanda Kramlich, Levi Stanford, Emily Wilson and several great grandchildren. Her brother: Ron (Chris) Odegard of Wolf Creek, MT.
and donations in Sharron's name can be made to either Peace Hospice or Power Public Schools.