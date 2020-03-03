|
|
Sharry Gallmeier Lemler Fisher
Great Falls - Sharry Gallmeier Lemler Fisher, 72, passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls after a battle with cancer.
Sharry was born to James and Geraldine Gallmeier on April 9, 1947, in Milaca, Minnesota and grew up in the Minneapolis area. She married Almont Lemler on April 18, 1964. They moved to Great Falls in 1969 where she was an awesome homemaker and where she selflessly and lovingly raised her children.
She was a feisty woman who poured herself into her family. Some comments from those who knew her well are: "I will always remember Auntie as my favorite aunt, a little crazy, a little fun and full of life and kindness. She was always laughing and smiling, even when her health wasn't the best." "She was my best friend and a great lady. Love you Sharry." "Generous, loved to give gifts, especially to grandkids/great grandkids, loved her family deeply. Enjoyed the mountains and shopping and time on her deck." "Gramma was a fun-loving, carefree woman. She always went the extra mile to make others feel welcome and cared for. She loved to host family and friends and often went overboard. She always had a special place in her heart for babies and loved snuggling them or spoiling them with new outfits. Gramma loved to go shopping and some of my favorite memories of time with her are shopping together through the years."
Sharry married Alvin Fisher on April 9, 1995 in Girdwood, Alaska. She and Al spent several years in Alaska enjoying everything it has to offer, especially the fishing. They later moved to western Washington following Al's retirement and they resided there until his death in 2013. At that time, she moved back to Great Falls to be closer to her family.
She is survived by her son, Dan (Inger) Lemler of Great Falls; daughter, Darla (Don) Volk of Great Falls; grandchildren Jessi (Jesse) Sparrow, Kaci Lemler, Melissa Volk, and Josh Volk; great grandsons Tristan and Torben, and great granddaughter Sparrow due this summer. Additional survivors include brothers Bruce (Joann) Gallmeier of Isanti, MN and Roger Gallmeier of Great Falls; brother in law Ray (Terrie) Fisher of Kennewick, WA, sister in law Rose Fisher of Puyallup, WA; nephews and nieces Roxanne (Dave) Lester, Chad (Laura), Ryan (Evelyn), Travis, Tony, Brandon, Jennifer, Felica: former spouse Al Lemler, and many dear friends. And we can't forget her favorite four-legged buddy, Sassi.
Those that preceded her in death are her husband, Alvin Fisher; parents Jim and Geraldine Gallmeier: and brothers Ronald and Michael Gallmeier.
The last few years Sharry grew closer to her Lord and Savior and it is in that personal relationship that we have the confidence that we will see her again in Heaven with great joy and rejoicing!
A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2:00 p.m. at Harvest Springs Community Church, 1001 36th Ave NE, Great Falls, MT 59404. Internment of cremains will take place at Tahomah National Cemetery in Kent WA at a later date.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020