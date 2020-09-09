Shawn Michael Leslie
Great Falls - Shawn Michael Leslie, 46, left this world to join his grandparents and other beloved family on September 4, 2020, at Peace Hospice due to failing health conditions. The universe has gained another carpenter.
Shawn was born in Helena, MT on a winter's day on January 4, 1974, to Melanie (Leppink) and Steven Dale Leslie. His grandmother Nancy, named him Shawn the Brawn after he dismantled her kitchen cabinets when he was a toddler. He knew that he was always going to be a carpenter and that is what he was. We should mention that there was a good amount of fishing and hunting going on and just being in the great outdoors. He was often working on something, either cars, motorcycles, or boats on the side. He went on to build so many projects for the next 30 years that will stand long after today, and we will be able to see them when we need a hug. He was so wonderful at those hugs. The 4th of July was his favorite holiday, and he always had the greatest fireworks. He learned from some of the best in the construction trades, and we are forever grateful to them for sharing their time, expertise, and kindness with Shawn over the years.
Shawn lived in many different places growing up, including Helena; Columbus, OH, Salt Lake City, UT, Nampa, ID, Simms, Great Falls and lastly, Glendive. He was awestruck the first time he saw Makoshika State Park. He fished the many rivers of Montana and Idaho, having been taught by his Grandad Lloyd and his dad, but the Sun River was always his go-to river. He was there to lend a helping hand when anyone needed help or needed something fixed and that led to an awesome collection of friends, who shared every day with him when they could. Being the oldest, he always took care of his sisters, Jessica and Megan. He was the one who took them along to see what mischief they could find, but he always kept them safe.
Shawn leaves behind his girlfriend of 14 years, Annette Halverson; sons, Seth Carpenter Leslie of Great Falls, Douglas (Danielle) Piprude of Laurel, MT, and their children, Kiyagh, Kylah, Kynzlee, and Colby (Cassey) Wilkerson of Laurel, MT, and their children, Penelope and Skylynn; his mom, Melanie Moore of Great Falls; dad, Steve Lesli of Simms; sister, Jessica Leslie of Great Falls and her children, Destiny, Ashton, Nateaka, andNate, and grandniece, Alyssa; sister, Megan (Bill) Moore of Great Falls, and their children, Mariah, Reina and Emma Jo; sister, Misty (Jason) Nichols of Great Falls and their children, Arabella and Dorne; brother, Christopher Nivens and his daughter, Hannah; aunt Cheryl (Larry) Ghilardi of St. George, UT, who was always there for him since the day of his birth; and so many aunts, uncles, and cousins to name; but a few need to be mentioned, cousins, Anna and Jennifer Clements, and Jerry Blackburn; so many friends, but Johnny O'Boyle was always his side kick, as well as Robert Smith and Dirk Crawford; and of course his most loved dog, Sasha, who fell in love with him at first sight.
Those who went before him to pave the way include great-grandmother, Bertha Leslie, who canned pickled beets for him; aunt, Kaye Henry, who was the best kid watcher anyone could have; grandparents, Nancy (Cosgriffe) Leppink, who kept the candy dish full, and Lloyd Leppink, who never met a fishing fly he couldn't tie. Until we meet again.
There will be a celebration of life with friends and family at the Gold Dust Restaurant and Casino in Great Falls, MT on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com
