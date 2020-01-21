Services
O'Connor Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Falls
2425 8th Avenue North
Great Falls, MT 59401
406-453-7257
Sheila Moran

Sheila Moran Obituary
Sheila Moran

Great Falls - Sheila Moran, 74, passed away peacefully at Peace Hospice surrounded by family and friends on January 17, 2020, after a brief illness.

Sheila was born in Great Falls on December 8, 1945, to Daniel and Catherine Moran. She graduated from Central Catholic High School and attended college in Seattle, WA.

Sheila married Rodney Godinez and had a son, Doug, and a daughter, Kimara, while living in Alaska. After her divorce, she returned to Great Falls and worked at Moran's Jewelry. Over the years she started her own business, worked in Utah, and worked various jobs and finally retired to enjoy her grandchildren, gardening and watching wildlife from her back yard.

Sheila will be remembered for her strength, kindness and generosity throughout her life. She is survived by her children; brother, Tom Moran; sister, Cathy Zolman; grandchildren, Alexandria, William, Joshua and Alena; and great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Amanda, Xaiden, and Gracelynn. She will be greatly missed by her friends, family, and by the animals who found the way to her door throughout her life.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Schnider Funeral Home.

Condolences for the family may be shared at www.OConnorFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
