|
|
Shelia Ann Jackson
Great Falls - Shelia Ann Jackson, 61, passed away on Oct. 19, 2019, at Peace Hospice after losing her battle with cancer. She was born on June 5, 1958, in Williston, ND to Veda Rose and George Olson. Shelia married Randy Jackson in Sept. of 1987 and had 2 children, Jeremy and Samantha. Celebration of Life is Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel.
Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019