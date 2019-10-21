Services
Schnider Funeral Home
1510 13th Street South
Great Falls, MT 59405-4501
(406) 727-1368
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel
Shelia Ann Jackson


1958 - 2019
Shelia Ann Jackson Obituary
Shelia Ann Jackson

Great Falls - Shelia Ann Jackson, 61, passed away on Oct. 19, 2019, at Peace Hospice after losing her battle with cancer. She was born on June 5, 1958, in Williston, ND to Veda Rose and George Olson. Shelia married Randy Jackson in Sept. of 1987 and had 2 children, Jeremy and Samantha. Celebration of Life is Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel.

Condolences for the family may be shared online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.
Published in Great Falls Tribune from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019
