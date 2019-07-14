|
Our loving sister and friend passed away on Tuesday, July 2nd of natural causes.
Shelley was born in Bozeman, Montana on March 20, 1949, the daughter of Robert H. and Frances (Jensen) Blakeslee.
Shelley graduated from Great Falls Central High School in 1967 and went on to Montana State University for two years. In 1993, She attended the University of Great Falls, graduating in 1997 with a bachelor's degree in Paralegal studies.
Shelley left Montana for Portland, Oregon in 1973 where she worked for Boise Cascade Corporation, International Division, and remained there until 1982 when she decided to return to her beloved home state of Montana.
She worked for her father's company, Utility Builders, Inc. from 1982 until 1997. She then moved to Helena, Montana where she accepted a job with the Department of Commerce (later Department of Labor and Industry) as a Paralegal.
Shelley's hobbies were reading, writing and music; and she had a great love for animals, never being without a feline roommate or two.
Shelley was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Frances. She is survived by her brothers, Robert (Buzz) of Billings, Montana (Julie) and Mark of Wenatchee, Washington (Patti Neeley).
Shelley has requested a private family burial with no services, and memorials to the Lewis and Clark Humane Society, Helena, Montana.
Published in Great Falls Tribune on July 14, 2019