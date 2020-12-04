1/1
Shelly Mackenstadt-Calhoun
Shelly Mackenstadt-Calhoun

Great Falls - March 4th 1961-November 27 2020

Shelly passed peacefully in the comfort of her home last Friday. She is survived by her grandchildren Aspen and Easton; her children Tamara, Shanon, Randi, Qoleton, and her loving husband Ben.

Shelly was the house and home to anyone she met. She answered any call for help with open arms, a kind heart and a spirit that would light up any darkness. Her passion for family will live on through all those she touched and helped through the years. She instilled the power of hope, pure love and showed dedication for her family. Shelly was a wonderful loving mother, friend, and wife. Her passionate soul and kind heart touched everyone around her creating a safe haven for those in need. She will be leaving a legacy of hard work, compassion, and love that will continue through her family. She was taken from this world too soon and will be truly and deeply missed.

In lieu of flowers for the family please make a donation to CASA-CAN.

Love you more.




Published in Great Falls Tribune from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Croxford Funeral Home and Crematory
1307 Central Avenue
Great Falls, MT 59401
(406) 453-0315
